Let your creativity speak through a .art domain

RM112.99/yrRM8.99/1st year
Save 92%
For first year
.art

About the .art domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .art domain

What is a .art domain?

.art is a generic top-level domain for artists, museums, galleries, and creative projects. It has no geographic restrictions and is used to signal a clear connection to art and culture.

Who is a .art domain for?

.art domains work well for artists, galleries, museums, designers, and creative portfolios that want a clear, memorable web address. They suit both personal showcases and professional creative businesses.

Why choose a .art domain?

An .art domain helps visitors recognize your siteâ€™s focus quickly and gives your brand a clear, memorable web address. It works well for websites, email, and marketing materials as your online presence grows.

Domain information for .art

TLD
.art
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
IDN Domains
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
RM 0.86

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether itâ€™s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly â€” search and secure yours today.Start search

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.art domain FAQs

A .art domain shows that a site is about art, artists, galleries, exhibitions, or creative work. It was created for the art community, and today it is commonly used for portfolios, museums, and projects.
Yes. .art is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website itself than on the extension.
Yes, if your site is focused on art or a creative audience. Search engines treat .art and .com equally for SEO, so content, links, and relevance matter more than the extension.
Choose .art if you want a clear fit for an art brand or if the .com name you want is taken. Choose .com if you want the most familiar extension for a broad audience or a general business.
Anyone can register a .art domain. It is open to individuals, studios, galleries, nonprofits, and businesses without a special eligibility requirement.
Yes, like all domains, a .art name must follow standard DNS rules. It cannot contain spaces, and some names may be reserved or unavailable if already registered.
At Hostinger, a .art domain costs RM 8.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is RM 112.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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