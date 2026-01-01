Attract clients with a .agency domain

RM156.99/yrRM17.99/1st year
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For first year
.agency

About the .agency domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .agency domain

What is a .agency domain?

.agency is a generic top-level domain designed for agencies, consultants, and service businesses. It has no geographic restrictions and is commonly used to signal a professional, industry-specific web address.

Who is a .agency domain for?

A .agency domain works well for marketing teams, creative studios, recruitment firms, consulting businesses, and independent agencies that want a clear, professional online identity. It suits both boutique firms and larger organizations.

Why choose a .agency domain?

A .agency domain helps visitors understand your business at a glance and supports a clear, professional online identity. It can improve recognition across websites, email, and marketing while keeping your brand easy to use as you grow.

Domain information for .agency

TLD
.agency
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
IDN Domains
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
RM 0.86

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.Start search

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.agency domain FAQs

A .agency domain signals a business or service that acts as an agency. It’s commonly used by marketing, staffing, creative, real estate, and public-sector agencies.
Yes. .agency is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on your site content and security than the extension.
Yes, if your brand is an agency or serves agency clients. Search engines treat .agency the same as other TLDs for SEO, so relevance and content matter more than the extension.
Choose .agency if you want a name that immediately shows your business type or if your .com name is taken. Choose .com if you want the broadest familiar option for a general audience.
Anyone can register a .agency domain. It is an open TLD, so there are no special membership or location requirements.
Yes. Like all domains, names must follow standard domain rules, and some names may be reserved by the registry. You can’t use invalid characters or names that are already taken.
At Hostinger, a .agency domain costs RM 17.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is RM 156.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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