Attract clients with a .agency domain
RM156.99/yrRM17.99/1st yearFor first year
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About the .agency domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .agency domain
What is a .agency domain?
.agency is a generic top-level domain designed for agencies, consultants, and service businesses. It has no geographic restrictions and is commonly used to signal a professional, industry-specific web address.
Who is a .agency domain for?
A .agency domain works well for marketing teams, creative studios, recruitment firms, consulting businesses, and independent agencies that want a clear, professional online identity. It suits both boutique firms and larger organizations.
Why choose a .agency domain?
A .agency domain helps visitors understand your business at a glance and supports a clear, professional online identity. It can improve recognition across websites, email, and marketing while keeping your brand easy to use as you grow.
Domain information for .agency
TLD
.agency
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
IDN Domains
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
RM 0.86
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.agency domain FAQs
What does a .agency domain mean?
A .agency domain signals a business or service that acts as an agency. It’s commonly used by marketing, staffing, creative, real estate, and public-sector agencies.
Is a .agency domain trusted?
Yes. .agency is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on your site content and security than the extension.
Is a .agency a good domain?
Yes, if your brand is an agency or serves agency clients. Search engines treat .agency the same as other TLDs for SEO, so relevance and content matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .agency domain or .com domain?
Choose .agency if you want a name that immediately shows your business type or if your .com name is taken. Choose .com if you want the broadest familiar option for a general audience.
Who can register a .agency domain?
Anyone can register a .agency domain. It is an open TLD, so there are no special membership or location requirements.
Are there restrictions on .agency domains?
Yes. Like all domains, names must follow standard domain rules, and some names may be reserved by the registry. You can’t use invalid characters or names that are already taken.
How much does a .agency domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .agency domain costs RM 17.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is RM 156.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.