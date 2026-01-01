ZincSearch is an open-source search engine written in Go that serves as a lightweight alternative to Elasticsearch, designed for teams that need fast full-text search without operating a JVM-based cluster. It ships as a single binary, runs comfortably on under 1GB of RAM, exposes an Elasticsearch-compatible ingest API, and includes a built-in Vue web UI for indexing data and running queries.

Self-hosting ZincSearch on your own VPS keeps log data, document indexes, and search analytics under your control while avoiding the cost and operational overhead of managed Elasticsearch or hosted search platforms â€” and the schema-less design means you can start indexing JSON documents within minutes of deployment.