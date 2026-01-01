Deploy ZincSearch in one click installation.
Lightweight open-source search engine built in Go that delivers full-text search with a fraction of Elasticsearch resource usage.
Choose a VPS plan for ZincSearch
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with ZincSearch
ZincSearch is an open-source search engine written in Go that serves as a lightweight alternative to Elasticsearch, designed for teams that need fast full-text search without operating a JVM-based cluster. It ships as a single binary, runs comfortably on under 1GB of RAM, exposes an Elasticsearch-compatible ingest API, and includes a built-in Vue web UI for indexing data and running queries.
Self-hosting ZincSearch on your own VPS keeps log data, document indexes, and search analytics under your control while avoiding the cost and operational overhead of managed Elasticsearch or hosted search platforms â€” and the schema-less design means you can start indexing JSON documents within minutes of deployment.
Key features of ZincSearch
Single-binary footprint
Runs in under 1GB of RAM with no JVM, no Lucene tuning, and no cluster bootstrap â€” ideal for smaller VPS plans.
Elasticsearch-compatible API
Sokongan drop-in untuk API ingest Elasticsearch membolehkan penghantar log dan klien sedia ada menghantar dokumen tanpa perubahan kod.
Built-in web UI
Antaramuka berasaskan Vue untuk mengurus indeks, menjalankan pertanyaan carian, dan meneroka dokumen disertakan secara lalai.
Schema-less indexing
Index JSON documents directly with automatic field detection â€” no upfront mapping definitions required.
Built-in authentication
Token-based authentication is included and enabled by default, with no separate security plugin to configure.
Aggregations and facets
Standard aggregation queries power dashboards, log analytics, and filtered search experiences across millions of documents.
Why run ZincSearch on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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