Deploy Yucca in one click installation.
NVR yang dihoskan sendiri untuk kamera IP dengan pengesanan gerakan, sokongan RTSP/ONVIF, dan UI web untuk rakaman langsung dan yang telah dirakam.
Choose a VPS plan for Yucca
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Yucca
Yucca is a self-hosted network video recorder (NVR) designed to manage IP cameras at any scale, from a few home security cameras to thousands of enterprise streams. It supports RTSP, ONVIF, and common IP camera protocols, providing live viewing, recording, and playback through a web interface and Android app.
Self-hosting Yucca on a VPS keeps all camera footage within your infrastructure with no cloud storage fees or third-party access. Motion detection with email alerts, Prometheus metrics for monitoring, and scalable architecture make it a practical surveillance solution for home security, retail monitoring, and small business environments.
Key features of Yucca
RTSP & ONVIF support
Connect any IP camera that speaks RTSP or ONVIF protocols, covering the vast majority of consumer and professional cameras.
Motion detection
Automatically trigger recordings and email alerts when motion is detected in camera zones, reducing storage and noise.
Live & recorded playback
View live camera streams and review recorded footage through the web interface or the companion Android application.
Scalable architecture
Yucca scales from a handful of home cameras to thousands of simultaneous streams without architectural changes.
Prometheus metrics
Export recording and stream health metrics to Prometheus for integration with existing monitoring dashboards.
Why run Yucca on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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