CommaFeed is a fast, lightweight personal RSS reader, specifically modelled after the original Google Reader UI. It features a three-pane layout, keyboard shortcuts, instant feed marking, OPML import/export, and prioritises speed over excessive features. Developed using Java/Quarkus, it runs as a single, self-contained binary. All data is stored in an embedded H2 database, meaning the entire deployment only requires one container and one volume.

By self-hosting CommaFeed on your VPS, your subscriptions, read state, and starred articles remain on infrastructure you control, instead of being managed by a SaaS feed reader. Native Android and iOS apps can connect directly to your instance via its API. Furthermore, OPML allows you to migrate freely between feed readers, and the built-in scheduler refreshes feeds in the background without needing external workers.