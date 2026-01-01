Deploy Woodpecker CI in one click installation.
Lightweight open-source CI/CD platform with native GitHub integration for automated testing, building, and deployment.
Choose a VPS plan for Woodpecker CI
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Woodpecker CI
Woodpecker CI is a lightweight community fork of Drone CI that provides a straightforward continuous integration and delivery platform. Pipelines are defined as simple YAML files in your repositories, and Woodpecker runs them automatically on push, pull request, or tag events via a GitHub OAuth integration.
Self-hosting Woodpecker CI on a VPS gives you complete control over your build infrastructure with no per-minute billing or seat limits. Note: before deploying, create a GitHub OAuth app with the callback URL set to your Woodpecker instance URL, then provide the Client ID and Secret during the setup process.
Key features of Woodpecker CI
YAML pipeline definitions
Define build, test, and deploy pipelines as .woodpecker.yaml files committed alongside your application code.
GitHub integration
Trigger pipelines automatically on push, pull request, and tag events via GitHub OAuth without additional webhooks.
Docker-native builds
Each pipeline step runs in a Docker container, providing clean, isolated, and reproducible build environments.
Parallel steps
Run independent pipeline steps in parallel to reduce total build time for multi-component projects.
Secrets management
Store API keys and credentials as encrypted pipeline secrets accessible to steps without exposing them in YAML files.
Why run Woodpecker CI on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.