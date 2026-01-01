Deploy Web-Check with one-click installation.
OSINT tool for comprehensive website analysis covering DNS, SSL, ports, security headers, and tech stack in one lookup.
Choose a VPS plan for Web-Check
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Web-Check
Web-Check is an open-source OSINT and website analysis tool that aggregates information from 50+ modules into a single domain report. Enter any URL to instantly see DNS records, SSL certificate details, open ports, HTTP security headers, technology fingerprints, WHOIS data, and email security configuration.
Self-hosting Web-Check on a VPS gives security teams and developers a private analysis tool without rate limits or usage caps imposed by public instances. It is useful for pre-deployment security reviews, competitive research, penetration testing reconnaissance, and verifying that your own infrastructure is correctly configured.
Key features of Web-Check
50+ analysis modules
A single domain lookup runs over 50 checks covering DNS, SSL, ports, headers, cookies, redirects, and more simultaneously.
Security header audit
Check which HTTP security headers are present or missing to identify hardening gaps before they become vulnerabilities.
Technology fingerprinting
Kenal pasti pelayan web, CMS, rangka kerja, alat analitik, dan CDN yang digunakan oleh laman web daripada tandatangan responsnya.
Email security checks
Verify SPF, DKIM, DMARC, and MX record configuration to assess email spoofing exposure for any domain.
SSL certificate details
View certificate issuer, expiry, SANs, and chain validity to confirm HTTPS is properly configured and unexpired.
Why run Web-Check on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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