Uptrace is an open-source Application Performance Monitoring (APM) platform that unifies distributed traces, metrics, and logs from OpenTelemetry-instrumented applications in a single interface. Built on ClickHouse for high-throughput telemetry storage and PostgreSQL for metadata, it delivers the observability capabilities of Datadog and New Relic without per-host licensing fees or data residency concerns.

Self-hosting Uptrace on your VPS keeps all telemetry data on your own infrastructure with no per-span or per-log pricing. Any application instrumented with OpenTelemetry SDKs â€” across Go, Python, Node.js, Java, .NET, and more â€” can send data directly via OTLP without additional configuration.