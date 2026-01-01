Deploy Alerta in one click installation.
Open-source alert management platform that consolidates monitoring alerts from any source into a single real-time dashboard.
Choose a VPS plan for Alerta
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Alerta
Alerta is an open-source alert management and consolidation platform that brings together alerts from Prometheus, Nagios, Grafana, Zabbix, Sensu, CloudWatch, and dozens of other monitoring tools into a single real-time web console. By deduplicating and correlating incoming alerts, Alerta eliminates alert storms and gives on-call teams a clear view of what is actually firing and what matters most.
Self-hosting Alerta on a VPS gives your operations team full control over alerting infrastructure, retention policies, and authentication — without sending monitoring data to a third-party service. Built-in multi-tenancy means one Alerta instance can serve multiple teams or client environments simultaneously.
Key features of Alerta
Multi-source ingestion
Receive alerts from Prometheus, Nagios, Grafana, Zabbix, CloudWatch, and more via a single REST API without reconfiguring your monitoring stack.
Alert deduplication
Automatically deduplicate and correlate repeated alerts so on-call engineers see one actionable item instead of hundreds of identical notifications.
Maintenance windows
Define blackout periods by service, environment, or tag to suppress expected alerts during planned maintenance without disabling monitors.
Multi-tenancy
Serve multiple teams or client environments from a single Alerta instance using customer views and scoped API keys.
Flexible authentication
Authenticate with Basic Auth, LDAP, GitHub, GitLab, Google, Keycloak, SAML2, or Azure AD — no third-party identity provider required.
Why run Alerta on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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