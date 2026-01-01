Deploy Unleash in one click installation.
Open-source feature flag management platform for safe, gradual feature rollouts across any tech stack.
Choose a VPS plan for Unleash
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Unleash
Unleash ialah platform pengurusan ciri sumber terbuka gred perusahaan yang dipercayai oleh pasukan di lebih 1,000 organisasi. Ia memisahkan penggunaan kod daripada pengaktifan ciri â€” hantar ke pengeluaran pada bila-bila masa dan dayakan ciri secara terpilih untuk pengguna tertentu, pelancaran peratusan, atau persekitaran melalui satah kawalan web, tanpa penggunaan semula.
Pengehosan sendiri Unleash menyimpan semua konfigurasi bendera dan data penyasaran pengguna dalam infrastruktur anda sendiri. Dengan 15+ SDK rasmi yang meliputi setiap bahasa dan rangka kerja utama, seluruh organisasi kejuruteraan anda boleh mengguna pakai bendera ciri dengan aliran kerja yang konsisten â€” daripada ujian A/B dan keluaran canary kepada suis pemati kecemasan.
Key features of Unleash
Gradual rollouts
Expose features to a configurable percentage of users and expand coverage incrementally, catching issues before they affect everyone.
15+ official SDKs
Native SDKs for Node.js, Java, Python, Go, .NET, Ruby, iOS, Android, and more keep flag evaluation fast and local.
Environment targeting
Maintain independent flag states per environment â€” development, staging, production â€” from a single control plane without duplicating configuration.
Activation strategies
Target by user ID, IP range, hostname, or custom context fields to control precisely who sees each feature.
Full audit log
Every flag change is recorded with author and timestamp, giving you a complete history for debugging and compliance.
Why run Unleash on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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