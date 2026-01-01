Deploy TrailBase in one click installation.
Open-source Firebase alternative with type-safe APIs, realtime subscriptions, auth, and admin UI in a single executable.
Choose a VPS plan for TrailBase
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with TrailBase
TrailBase is a sub-millisecond, single-executable Firebase alternative built on Rust, SQLite, and Wasmtime. It packs type-safe REST and realtime APIs, JWT-based authentication with OAuth2 providers, a built-in WebAssembly runtime for custom server logic, and a polished admin dashboard into one binary â€” so a complete backend ships as a single process with no external database to operate.
Self-hosting TrailBase on your own VPS keeps user records, application data, and auth tokens under your full control, eliminates per-request BaaS pricing, and gives you predictable latency thanks to local SQLite storage. Client SDKs for TypeScript, Dart, Python, Rust, Go, Swift, Kotlin, and C# make it easy to integrate with web and mobile apps.
Key features of TrailBase
Type-safe APIs
Define collections in the admin UI and TrailBase auto-generates type-safe REST endpoints with JSON Schema, eliminating brittle hand-written CRUD code.
Realtime subscriptions
Push-based realtime APIs let clients subscribe to record changes and stay in sync without polling, ideal for collaborative and live-updating apps.
WebAssembly runtime
Run custom server-side logic written in JavaScript, Rust, or Go as sandboxed WASM components, with no need to rebuild or restart the server.
Built-in authentication
Email/password sign-up serta penyedia OAuth2 seperti Google dan Discord berfungsi secara langsung menggunakan JWT dan token penyegar semula â€” tiada perkhidmatan identiti berasingan diperlukan.
Admin dashboard
A bundled web UI lets you manage tables, browse records, configure auth, and inspect logs without writing SQL or REST calls by hand.
Single binary on SQLite
Everything runs from one Rust executable backed by SQLite, so deployments stay simple and queries stay fast without a separate database server.
Why run TrailBase on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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