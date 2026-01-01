Thruk is a feature-rich, independent monitoring web interface built on the Livestatus API. It replaces the aging Nagios CGI with a fast, modern UI and adds capabilities that core Nagios never shipped â€” paged views over millions of services, mobile-friendly dashboards, business processes, SLA reporting, and a powerful REST API.

Self-hosting Thruk on your own VPS lets you consolidate every Naemon, Nagios, Icinga, and Shinken backend behind a single pane of glass. This template ships the OMD Labs distribution, so you also get a ready-to-query Naemon core, RRD performance graphs, and the full Thruk add-on ecosystem without manual compilation.