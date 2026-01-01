Deploy ThinkDashboard in one click installation.
Lightweight self-hosted bookmark dashboard with keyboard shortcuts and a minimalist text-based interface.
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What you can build with ThinkDashboard
ThinkDashboard is a minimalist, self-hosted bookmark dashboard built in Go and vanilla JavaScript for people who want a fast browser start page without the bloat of typical homelab dashboards. Bookmarks are grouped into categories, organized across multiple pages, and surfaced through a clean text-first interface that loads instantly on desktop and mobile.
Every bookmark can be assigned a keyboard shortcut, so opening a frequent destination is as fast as pressing a key â€” no mouse, no search dropdown, no third-party extensions. All data lives in JSON files on a persistent volume, which makes backups trivial and keeps your bookmark collection entirely on your own VPS instead of a hosted bookmark service.
Key features of ThinkDashboard
Keyboard shortcuts
Assign a key to any bookmark and open it instantly from the dashboard without touching the mouse.
Minimalist text UI
Clean text-based interface keeps the focus on your links instead of widgets, weather panels, or service tiles.
Categorized bookmarks
Organize links into custom categories spread across multiple dashboard pages for clear separation of contexts.
Theme customization
Switch between dark and light themes or build unlimited custom color variants directly from the configuration page.
JSON file storage
All bookmarks, pages, and settings are stored as plain JSON files on a persistent volume for easy backups and version control.
Responsive design
Layout adapts to phones and tablets so your start page is just as quick to use away from the desktop.
Why run ThinkDashboard on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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