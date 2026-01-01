SQLChat is a chat-based SQL client that connects to your existing databases and lets you query them using natural language. Instead of writing SQL by hand, you describe what you want in plain English, and SQLChat translates it into a SQL query, executes it, and returns the results â€” all within a conversational interface. It reads your database schema automatically, so generated queries reference real table and column names.

Self-hosting SQLChat on your VPS means your database credentials and query results never leave your own infrastructure. The stateless, single-service design makes it lightweight and easy to maintain, while support for a custom AI endpoint lets you route inference through any OpenAI-compatible model.