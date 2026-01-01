Deploy SonarQube in one click installation.
Industry-standard platform for continuous code quality inspection, security analysis, and automated quality gates across 30+ languages.
Choose a VPS plan for SonarQube
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with SonarQube
SonarQube is the leading open-source platform for continuous code quality and security analysis, used by over 400,000 organizations to systematically deliver clean, maintainable code. It performs deep static analysis across 30+ programming languages â€” detecting bugs, security vulnerabilities, code smells, and duplications â€” and integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines to enforce quality gates at every pull request.
Self-hosting SonarQube on your VPS ensures your source code and analysis results never leave your infrastructure, meeting compliance requirements for organizations handling sensitive or proprietary code. The PostgreSQL-backed deployment maintains a full history of quality metrics, enabling teams to track technical debt trends, coverage changes, and security posture over time.
Key features of SonarQube
30+ Language Support
Analyzes Java, Python, JavaScript, TypeScript, C#, Go, and more than 25 additional languages from a single unified platform.
Quality Gates
Block merges and deployments automatically when code introduces new bugs, security issues, or fails to meet defined coverage thresholds.
Security Vulnerability Detection
Identifies OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities, injection flaws, and security hotspots with prioritized remediation guidance for your team.
CI/CD Pipeline Integration
Connects natively with GitHub Actions, GitLab CI, Jenkins, Azure DevOps, and Bitbucket to analyze every pull request automatically.
Technical Debt Tracking
Estimates remediation effort for all issues and tracks technical debt trends over time to help teams plan maintenance work effectively.
Why run SonarQube on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.