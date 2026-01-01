Deploy Smocker in one click installation.
Simple and efficient HTTP mock server and proxy with a built-in admin UI for testing and debugging APIs.
Choose a VPS plan for Smocker
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Smocker
Smocker ialah pelayan dan proksi olok-olok HTTP sumber terbuka yang dibina untuk jurutera yang memerlukan respons API yang realistik dan deterministik semasa pembangunan dan pengujian. Pembangun mentakrifkan titik akhir olok-olok secara deklaratif dalam YAML atau JSON, memainkan semula senario, dan memeriksa setiap permintaan masuk dalam UI pentadbir langsung tanpa menulis sebarang kod penyambung.
Pengehosan sendiri Smocker pada VPS anda sendiri memberikan pasukan persekitaran olok-olok kongsi untuk ujian integrasi, pengesahan kontrak dan demo, dengan kawalan penuh ke atas akses rangkaian, trafik yang direkodkan dan jaminan masa beroperasi yang tidak dapat dipadankan oleh perkhidmatan olok-olok awam.
Key features of Smocker
Declarative mocks
Define HTTP responses in YAML or JSON with request matchers, dynamic templates, and ordered scenarios for predictable test runs.
Live admin UI
Inspect every incoming request, view matched mocks, and reset state from a browser-based dashboard built for fast feedback loops.
Proxy and record
Forward unmatched requests to a real upstream and capture the responses as reusable mocks for offline testing.
Sessions and history
Group calls into named sessions to isolate test runs, replay traffic, and compare behavior across releases.
REST API control
Manage mocks, sessions, and history programmatically from CI pipelines using a complete REST API.
Lightweight container
Single Go binary packaged as a small Docker image starts in milliseconds and runs comfortably on any VPS plan.
Why run Smocker on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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