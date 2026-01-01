Deploy Slash in one click installation.
Self-hosted shortcut manager that turns long URLs into memorable s/ links accessible directly from your browser address bar.
Choose a VPS plan for Slash
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Slash
Slash is a self-hosted link shortcut manager for individuals and teams who want a cleaner way to share and access URLs. Instead of bookmarks scattered across browsers or hard-to-remember redirect links, Slash lets you define s/-prefixed shortcuts â€” type s/docs into your browser address bar (with the extension installed) and land directly at your destination. Shortcuts can be tagged, grouped into shareable collections, and scoped to your team or kept private.
Unlike hosted link shorteners that log your traffic and monetise your data, self-hosting Slash on a VPS keeps all shortcut analytics and usage data on infrastructure you control â€” no subscription required, no external service to trust, and no limit on the number of shortcuts you can create.
Key features of Slash
Browser address bar shortcuts
Browser extensions for Chrome and Firefox let you type s/shortcut directly in the address bar to jump to any saved URL â€” no extra clicks or search needed.
Shareable collections
Group related shortcuts into curated collections and share them with your team or publicly via a single link.
Link analytics
Track how often each shortcut is accessed and see traffic sources, so you know which links are actively used and which can be retired.
Tag-based organization
Add tags to shortcuts for quick filtering and discovery across a growing library of internal and team links.
Team shortcut sharing
Create shortcuts visible to all workspace members or restrict them to yourself â€” keeping internal and personal links organized in one place.
Why run Slash on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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