Deploy ShinyProxy in one click installation.
Open-source server for deploying Shiny, Dash, Streamlit, and other data apps with built-in authentication.
Choose a VPS plan for ShinyProxy
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with ShinyProxy
ShinyProxy is the open-source server built by Open Analytics for hosting interactive data applications written in R Shiny, Python Dash, Streamlit, Jupyter, RStudio, and many other frameworks. It launches each user session in an isolated Docker container, then proxies HTTP and WebSocket traffic back to the browser, so every visitor gets a clean environment without polluting shared state.
Self-hosting ShinyProxy on your own VPS keeps proprietary models, datasets, and dashboards inside your perimeter while giving teams enterprise features â€” authentication, group-based access control, usage logging â€” without per-seat licensing or vendor lock-in.
Key features of ShinyProxy
Per-user containers
Each session spawns its own Docker container so users never share state, sessions, or compute resources.
Multi-framework support
Host R Shiny, Python Dash, Streamlit, Jupyter, RStudio Server, VSCode, and any other web app packaged as a container.
Pluggable authentication
Plug in LDAP, OpenID Connect, SAML, Keycloak, or social logins to gate apps with group-based access control.
Usage analytics
Built-in event logging tracks app launches, durations, and active sessions for capacity planning and auditing.
WebSocket streaming
Native WebSocket and HTTP/2 proxying keeps interactive Shiny and Dash apps responsive under load.
Admin dashboard
Live admin view shows running containers, lets operators inspect activity, and stops sessions on demand.
Why run ShinyProxy on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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