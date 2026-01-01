ShinyProxy is the open-source server built by Open Analytics for hosting interactive data applications written in R Shiny, Python Dash, Streamlit, Jupyter, RStudio, and many other frameworks. It launches each user session in an isolated Docker container, then proxies HTTP and WebSocket traffic back to the browser, so every visitor gets a clean environment without polluting shared state.

Self-hosting ShinyProxy on your own VPS keeps proprietary models, datasets, and dashboards inside your perimeter while giving teams enterprise features â€” authentication, group-based access control, usage logging â€” without per-seat licensing or vendor lock-in.