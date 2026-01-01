SearXNG is a privacy-focused metasearch engine that queries Google, Bing, DuckDuckGo, and dozens of other search providers simultaneously, returning aggregated results without building a user profile or storing search history. Unlike commercial search engines that monetize queries through profiling and ad targeting, SearXNG delivers unfiltered access to the web's information.

Self-hosting means your searches pass through infrastructure you control rather than public instances operated by unknown parties. You decide which search providers are included, how results are filtered, and who can access your instance â€” without relying on shared community servers that may experience downtime or rate limiting.