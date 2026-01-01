Rundeck is the open-source runbook automation engine maintained by PagerDuty. It transforms operational scripts, ad-hoc commands, and complex multi-step procedures into versioned jobs that anyone on the team can run safely from a web UI, API, or chat integration â€” without handing out SSH keys or production credentials.

Self-hosting Rundeck on your own VPS keeps job definitions, execution history, and node inventories under your control. Operations, support, and on-call engineers get a single audited place to trigger deployments, restart services, rotate keys, and resolve incidents â€” turning tribal knowledge into reusable, permission-scoped automation.