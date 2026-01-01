Deploy Activepieces in one click installation.
Open-source no-code automation platform with 200+ integrations and built-in AI agent support.
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What you can build with Activepieces
Activepieces is a free, open-source automation platform that lets you connect your apps and automate repetitive tasks through a visual drag-and-drop builder—no code required. With over 200 integrations covering productivity tools, communication platforms, databases, and AI services, it serves as a self-hosted alternative to Zapier and Make.
What sets Activepieces apart is its native AI-first design: you can build intelligent agents that use LLMs to reason and act, connect to MCP-compatible tools, and run custom JavaScript or Python steps when no-code isn't enough. Because everything runs on your own infrastructure, your API keys, customer data, and business logic never leave your servers—and there are no per-task usage fees regardless of how many automations you run.
Key features of Activepieces
Visual workflow builder
Drag-and-drop interface lets anyone build multi-step automations without writing code, reducing the time from idea to running workflow to minutes.
200+ integrations
Connect Google Workspace, Slack, Discord, OpenAI, HubSpot, Notion, and hundreds more out of the box, covering the tools most teams already use.
AI agent support
Build agents that use large language models to reason, search, and take actions—going beyond rule-based automation to handle tasks that require judgment.
Custom code steps
Drop into JavaScript or Python within any flow for logic that goes beyond no-code, giving developers full flexibility without abandoning the visual builder.
No usage-based pricing
Self-hosting means unlimited workflow runs at no additional cost, making Activepieces economical for high-volume automation pipelines that would be expensive on cloud platforms.
Why run Activepieces on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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