Redpanda Console is an open-source web UI built by Redpanda Data for inspecting and operating Kafka-compatible streaming clusters. It exposes topics, partitions, offsets, consumer groups, schemas, ACLs, and live message payloads through a single interface, with built-in support for JSON, Avro, Protobuf, and MessagePack decoding.

This one-click deployment ships Console alongside an embedded Redpanda broker so you get a working Kafka-API endpoint, Schema Registry, and Admin API the moment the container starts. Self-hosting on your own VPS keeps event data, customer payloads, and stream metadata entirely under your control with no per-broker SaaS fees.