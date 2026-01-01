Deploy Rackula in one click installation.
Drag-and-drop server rack layout designer for planning data center, homelab, and AV equipment installations.
Choose a VPS plan for Rackula
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Rackula
Rackula is an open-source visual rack designer that helps system administrators, homelabbers, and AV technicians plan server rack layouts through a drag-and-drop interface. It supports standard 1Uâ€“48U rack sizes, comes with a library of real device imagery synced from NetBox, and lets you export finished diagrams as PNG, PDF, or SVG for documentation.
Self-hosting Rackula on a VPS keeps every rack diagram, custom device, and team layout under your control instead of inside a vendor SaaS. The persistent deployment shares layouts across browsers and devices through a backend API, supports URL and QR-code sharing for quick handoffs to remote technicians, and protects mutating operations behind built-in authentication.
Key features of Rackula
Drag-and-drop designer
Plan rack layouts visually by dragging devices into 1Uâ€“48U slots without writing diagrams in spreadsheets or generic drawing tools.
Real device imagery
Build diagrams using accurate front and rear photographs of real hardware sourced from the NetBox device-type library.
Multi-format export
Export finished racks as PNG, PDF, or SVG files for change-management tickets, runbooks, and customer-facing documentation.
URL and QR sharing
Share a rack layout with on-site technicians through a single link or scannable QR code instead of emailing screenshots.
Persistent backend
Synchronize layouts across browsers and devices through a backend API with on-disk storage that survives container restarts.
Built-in authentication
Protect read and write access with username and password login plus an API write token guarding mutating routes.
Why run Rackula on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.