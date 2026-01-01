Deploy Atlas CMMS in one click installation.
Open-source maintenance management platform for work orders, assets, and preventive scheduling at scale.
Choose a VPS plan for Atlas CMMS
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Atlas CMMS
Atlas CMMS ialah Sistem Pengurusan Penyelenggaraan Berkomputer yang dihoskan sendiri, dibina untuk pasukan kemudahan, pembuatan, penjagaan kesihatan, hospitaliti dan utiliti. Ia memusatkan pesanan kerja, jadual penyelenggaraan pencegahan, rekod peralatan, inventori alat ganti dan permintaan perkhidmatan supaya juruteknik dan pengurus berkongsi satu sumber kebenaran dan bukannya menguruskan hamparan, log kertas dan perbualan e-mel yang berasingan.
Pengehosan sendiri pada VPS anda sendiri memastikan data aset sensitif, rekod juruteknik dan sejarah penyelenggaraan di bawah kawalan penuh anda, tanpa yuran setiap pengguna dan tanpa penguncian vendor. Spring Boot menguasakan bahagian belakang, React memacu aplikasi web, dan aplikasi mudah alih pendamping membolehkan juruteknik lapangan bekerja di luar talian dan menyegerak apabila disambungkan semula.
Key features of Atlas CMMS
Work order management
Create, assign, and track work orders with priorities, time logs, attachments, and full history for every job and technician.
Preventive maintenance
Schedule recurring inspections and automate work order creation from triggers based on meter readings, time intervals, or asset events.
Asset and inventory tracking
Catalog equipment with downtime metrics, maintenance costs, and parts inventory with stock alerts plus automated purchase orders.
Mobile field app
Native iOS and Android apps let technicians scan QR codes, log time, capture photos, and complete work orders directly on site.
Analytics and reporting
Built-in dashboards cover work order compliance, equipment reliability, downtime trends, labor utilization, and cost analysis.
Why run Atlas CMMS on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.