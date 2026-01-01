Deploy Domain Locker in one click installation.
Open-source platform for monitoring and managing domain portfolios with automated DNS, SSL, and WHOIS tracking.
Choose a VPS plan for Domain Locker
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Domain Locker
Domain Locker is a self-hosted platform built for developers, businesses, and IT professionals who manage multiple domain names across registrars. It automatically collects DNS records, SSL certificate details, WHOIS data, subdomains, and IP address information for every domain in your portfolio, giving you a single place to track domain health and history.
Alerting integrations â€” including email, webhooks, Telegram, and Signal â€” notify you of upcoming expirations, DNS changes, and security anomalies before they become incidents. Interactive analytics and cost tracking round out the feature set, making Domain Locker a complete operations tool for anyone serious about their domain assets. Self-hosting keeps all of that sensitive registrar and DNS data fully under your control.
Key features of Domain Locker
Automated domain monitoring
Continuously collects DNS records, SSL certificates, WHOIS data, and subdomain information so you always have an up-to-date view of every domain.
Expiration and change alerts
Sends notifications via email, webhooks, Telegram, or Signal when a domain nears expiry or a DNS record changes unexpectedly.
Security auditing
Menganalisis konfigurasi domain untuk salah konfigurasi dan mencadangkan penambahbaikan konkrit untuk mengukuhkan persediaan DNS dan sijil anda.
Analytics and history
Interactive charts and timelines show how domain configurations and performance have evolved over time for easier troubleshooting.
Cost and asset tracking
Records purchase prices, renewal costs, and estimated market values so you can manage domain portfolios as financial assets.
Why run Domain Locker on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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