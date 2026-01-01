Deploy Quickwit in one click installation.
Cloud-native search engine for observability â€” an open-source alternative to Datadog, Elasticsearch, Loki, and Tempo.
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What you can build with Quickwit
Quickwit ialah enjin carian teragih sumber terbuka yang ditulis dalam Rust dan dibina khusus untuk pengurusan log, pengesanan teragih, dan beban kerja kebolehcerapan pada sebarang skala. Ia memisahkan pengkomputeran daripada storan, mengindeks data terus ke storan objek supaya pasukan dapat menyimpan telemetri berbulan-bulan atau bertahun-tahun secara dalam talian pada sebahagian kecil daripada kos timbunan log tradisional.
Mengehos sendiri Quickwit pada VPS anda sendiri memberikan anda kawalan penuh ke atas saluran paip kebolehcerapan anda, keserasian OpenTelemetry dan Jaeger asli, serta sumber data Grafana â€” tanpa harga setiap hos, had pengekalan, atau penguncian vendor yang terikat kepada platform kebolehcerapan SaaS.
Key features of Quickwit
OpenTelemetry native
Ingest logs and traces directly over OTLP gRPC and HTTP without sidecars or schema mapping, then query them in seconds.
Jaeger compatible
API gRPC Jaeger drop-in membolehkan UI dan klien Jaeger sedia ada menanyakan jejak yang disokong Quickwit tanpa sebarang perubahan aplikasi.
Sub-second search
Tantivy-powered indexing delivers full-text and structured queries over terabytes of logs and spans with low-latency responses.
Object storage backend
Indexes data straight to S3-compatible storage so retention is cheap and elastic â€” keep months of telemetry without expensive SSDs.
Grafana data source
Official Grafana plugin turns Quickwit into a first-class logs and traces source alongside Prometheus and Loki dashboards.
Schemaless ingestion
Dynamic mapping membolehkan anda menyerap JSON separa berstruktur tanpa perlu mentakrifkan skema terlebih dahulu, dengan skema ketat pilihan apabila anda memerlukannya.
Why run Quickwit on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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