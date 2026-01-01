Deploy pycsw in one click installation.
OGC-certified catalogue server that publishes and discovers geospatial metadata through open standards.
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What you can build with pycsw
pycsw is an open-source OGC Catalogue Service for the Web (CSW) server written in Python and used by national spatial data infrastructures, research institutions, and geoportals to publish geospatial metadata. It is an OGC Reference Implementation, fully conformant with CSW 2.0.2, CSW 3.0, OGC API - Records, OpenSearch, OAI-PMH, and SRU, allowing other catalogues and clients to interoperate without custom adapters.
Self-hosting pycsw on your VPS gives you full ownership of the metadata index that backs your spatial data portal, with no third-party catalogue service to depend on. The template ships preconfigured with a SQLite repository for quick starts and can be reconfigured for PostgreSQL or PostGIS-backed deployments at scale.
Key features of pycsw
OGC certified server
Run an OGC Reference Implementation conformant with CSW 2.0.2, CSW 3.0, and OGC API - Records out of the box.
Multiple catalogue APIs
Expose the same metadata repository through CSW, OGC API - Records, OpenSearch, OAI-PMH, and SRU for broad client compatibility.
INSPIRE and ISO support
Publish ISO 19115 / 19139 records and enable the INSPIRE profile to meet European spatial data directive requirements.
Federated search
Configure distributed search across remote CSW catalogues so a single query reaches your records and federated peers at once.
Flexible repositories
Start with the bundled SQLite store and switch to PostgreSQL, PostGIS, or other supported backends as your record volume grows.
Python ecosystem
Extend behaviour through pycsw plugins and integrate with the wider geopython stack including pygeoapi, OWSLib, and GeoNode.
Why run pycsw on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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