pretix is a feature-rich open-source ticketing platform built specifically for event organizers who want to sell tickets without paying per-ticket fees to commercial services like Eventbrite or Ticketmaster. Built and maintained by pretix GmbH in Germany, it powers thousands of events worldwide â€” from small workshops to major conferences and festivals â€” and is engineered to handle high-traffic on-sale moments without collapsing.

Self-hosting pretix on your own VPS keeps attendee data, payment configuration, and revenue under your full control. Instead of giving up a percentage of every ticket to a third-party gateway, you pay a flat hosting fee â€” and you stay fully compliant with GDPR by keeping personal data inside infrastructure you manage.