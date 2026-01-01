Deploy AureusERP in one click installation.
Open-source ERP platform for SMEs covering finance, HR, inventory, sales, and CRM in one unified system.
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What you can build with AureusERP
AureusERP ialah platform perancangan sumber perusahaan moden, sumber terbuka yang dibina di atas Laravel 11 dan FilamentPHP 3. Ia menyatukan kewangan, sumber manusia, pengurusan inventori, jualan, dan pengurusan perhubungan pelanggan di bawah satu antara muka yang padu — menghapuskan keperluan untuk hamparan yang terputus dan alatan yang berasingan.
Pengehosan sendiri AureusERP pada VPS anda sendiri meletakkan data perniagaan anda sepenuhnya di bawah kawalan anda tanpa yuran setiap pengguna atau penguncian vendor. Dengan lebih 10,000 bintang GitHub dan pembangunan harian yang aktif, ia menawarkan alternatif sumber terbuka yang boleh dipercayai kepada suite ERP berbayar seperti Odoo atau SAP Business One.
Key features of AureusERP
Integrated Finance Module
Manage accounts payable and receivable, journals, invoices, and financial reports from a single unified dashboard.
HR and Payroll
Jejaki pekerja, kontrak, kehadiran, dan permohonan cuti tanpa perlu bertukar antara alat HR yang berasingan.
Inventory Management
Monitor stock levels, warehouses, purchase orders, and product movements in real time to prevent shortages and overstocking.
CRM and Sales Pipeline
Manage leads, opportunities, and customer accounts through a pipeline view connected directly to invoicing and order fulfillment.
FilamentPHP Admin UI
Clean, fast admin interface built on FilamentPHP 3 gives every module a consistent look and feel without extra configuration.
Why run AureusERP on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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