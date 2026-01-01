Deploy PgHero in one click installation.
Open-source PostgreSQL performance dashboard for monitoring queries, indexes, and database health in real time.
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What you can build with PgHero
PgHero is an open-source performance dashboard built specifically for PostgreSQL. It shows slow queries, unused indexes, bloated tables, duplicate indexes, invalid constraints, and connection counts in a clean web interface â€” no database expertise needed to understand what it's showing. Every metric is PostgreSQL-specific, so the dashboard goes straight to the information that matters for tuning and troubleshooting.
Self-hosting PgHero means your database credentials and query patterns never leave your infrastructure. You can connect it to any PostgreSQL instance â€” a container on the same VPS, a remote managed database, or multiple databases at once â€” and you'll get a persistent monitoring dashboard accessible through your browser.
Key features of PgHero
Slow query detection
PgHero ranks queries by total and average execution time so you can immediately identify which queries are degrading application performance.
Index analysis
Surfaces unused, duplicate, and missing indexes so you can clean up index bloat and add the indexes that will actually speed up your workload.
Space and bloat tracking
Shows table and index sizes with dead tuple counts, so you know when a VACUUM or REINDEX is needed before space becomes a problem.
Connection monitoring
Tracks active connections by user, database, and state so you can spot connection leaks and pool exhaustion before they cause outages.
Historical query stats
Captures query statistics over time and displays them with a time range slider, making it easy to correlate performance regressions with deploys or load changes.
Why run PgHero on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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