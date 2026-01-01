Openship is an open-source, self-hostable deployment platform that turns any server into your own platform-as-a-service. Point it at a Git repository and it detects the stack, builds a container, provisions databases, domains, and TLS, and ships the result â€” no pipeline files or YAML to maintain. Push-to-deploy, preview environments, staging and production flows, and one-click rollbacks come built in.

Self-hosting Openship keeps your build pipeline, application data, and infrastructure entirely on machines you control, with no per-seat pricing or vendor lock-in. Manage everything from a web dashboard, desktop app, CLI, or REST API, and move standard Docker containers between providers whenever you like.