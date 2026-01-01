Deploy OpenRemote in one click installation.
Open-source IoT platform for asset management, building automation, energy monitoring, and connected device orchestration.
Choose a VPS plan for OpenRemote
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with OpenRemote
OpenRemote is a 100% open-source IoT platform that lets you ingest data from any device, model real-world assets, automate behaviour with rules, and ship custom front-ends â€” all from a single self-hosted stack. It supports protocols such as MQTT, HTTP/REST, KNX, Velbus, Modbus, and Zigbee out of the box, plus a manager API for custom integrations.
Self-hosting OpenRemote on your VPS keeps telemetry, automation logic, and end-user data on infrastructure you control, with no per-device fees and no vendor lock-in. This template bundles the manager, Keycloak identity, PostgreSQL, and an HAProxy edge with automatic Let's Encrypt certificates so the stack is ready to receive devices over HTTPS and MQTT/TLS as soon as it boots.
Key features of OpenRemote
Multi-protocol agents
Connect devices over MQTT, HTTP, KNX, Velbus, Modbus, Zigbee and more without writing protocol code for each integration.
Asset and attribute model
Modelkan benda-benda dunia nyata â€” bangunan, kenderaan, meter tenaga â€” sebagai aset bertaip dengan atribut, metadata, dan titik data sejarah.
When-then and flow rules
Automate behaviour using a visual when-then editor, flow-based rules, or JavaScript and Groovy for advanced scenarios.
Multi-tenant realms
Asingkan pelanggan atau tapak ke dalam alam Keycloak-backed yang berasingan dengan pengguna, aset, dan papan pemuka bagi setiap alam.
Insights dashboards
Build custom dashboards over live and historical attribute data without exporting to a separate analytics tool.
MQTT and HTTP APIs
Expose a built-in MQTT broker on port 8883 and REST and WebSocket APIs so external systems can read and write asset state.
Why run OpenRemote on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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