Deploy Open Journal Systems in one click installation.
Open-source academic journal management and publishing platform trusted by thousands of journals worldwide.
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What you can build with Open Journal Systems
Open Journal Systems (OJS) is a free, open-source platform developed by the Public Knowledge Project (PKP) for managing the complete workflow of an academic journal â€” from submissions and peer review through editing, production, and online publication. It is the world's most widely used open-access journal management system, powering tens of thousands of journals across universities, research institutions, and independent publishers globally.
Self-hosting OJS on your own VPS gives your journal complete independence from commercial publishing platforms, with no per-article fees, no subscription costs, and full ownership of your submission data and publication archive. The platform supports multi-journal deployments, making it suitable for institutions running several titles from one installation.
Key features of Open Journal Systems
Full submission workflow
Manage the complete editorial lifecycle from author submission through peer review, copyediting, layout, and final publication in one platform.
Peer review management
Assign reviewers, track review deadlines, send reminders, and collect reviewer decisions from a structured editorial dashboard.
Open access publishing
Publish articles under open access licenses with DOI integration, ORCID support, and indexed metadata for discoverability.
Plugin ecosystem
Extend OJS with plugins for statistics, usage metrics, subscription management, payment gateways, and third-party service integrations.
Multi-language support
OJS ships with translations for dozens of languages and supports bilingual or multilingual journal interfaces and content.
Why run Open Journal Systems on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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