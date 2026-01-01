Up to 68% off for Open Journal Systems

Deploy Open Journal Systems in one click installation.

Open-source academic journal management and publishing platform trusted by thousands of journals worldwide.

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RM29.99/mo
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Deploy Open Journal Systems in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Open Journal Systems

63% off
KVM 1
RM81.99
RM29.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
RM103.99
RM38.99/mo
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Renews at RM 59.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
68% off
KVM 4
RM173.99
RM54.99/mo
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Renews at RM 118.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
RM306.99
RM108.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 217.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
RM81.99
RM29.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
RM103.99
RM38.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 59.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
68% off
KVM 4
RM173.99
RM54.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 118.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
RM306.99
RM108.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 217.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Pengurus Docker
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Pengurus Docker
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Open Journal Systems

Open Journal Systems (OJS) is a free, open-source platform developed by the Public Knowledge Project (PKP) for managing the complete workflow of an academic journal â€” from submissions and peer review through editing, production, and online publication. It is the world's most widely used open-access journal management system, powering tens of thousands of journals across universities, research institutions, and independent publishers globally.

Self-hosting OJS on your own VPS gives your journal complete independence from commercial publishing platforms, with no per-article fees, no subscription costs, and full ownership of your submission data and publication archive. The platform supports multi-journal deployments, making it suitable for institutions running several titles from one installation.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Open Journal Systems

Full submission workflow

Manage the complete editorial lifecycle from author submission through peer review, copyediting, layout, and final publication in one platform.

Peer review management

Assign reviewers, track review deadlines, send reminders, and collect reviewer decisions from a structured editorial dashboard.

Open access publishing

Publish articles under open access licenses with DOI integration, ORCID support, and indexed metadata for discoverability.

Plugin ecosystem

Extend OJS with plugins for statistics, usage metrics, subscription management, payment gateways, and third-party service integrations.

Multi-language support

OJS ships with translations for dozens of languages and supports bilingual or multilingual journal interfaces and content.

Why run Open Journal Systems on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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