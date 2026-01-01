Deploy October CMS in one click installation.
Self-hosted PHP CMS built on the Laravel framework for building modern, flexible websites and web applications.
Choose a VPS plan for October CMS
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with October CMS
October CMS is a modern content management system built on the Laravel PHP framework. Designed for both developers and content teams, it combines a clean backend interface with powerful theming and plugin architecture, making it straightforward to build custom websites and web applications of any complexity.
Self-hosting October CMS on your VPS gives you full ownership of your content, themes, and plugins without per-site fees or vendor lock-in. With support for MySQL and MariaDB, a rich ecosystem of community plugins, and a developer-friendly codebase, it adapts to everything from simple blogs to sophisticated multi-page platforms.
Key features of October CMS
Laravel Foundation
Built on the Laravel PHP framework, offering Eloquent ORM, Artisan CLI, and familiar conventions that make customization and extension straightforward for PHP developers.
Plugin Ecosystem
Extend functionality with community and official plugins covering forms, SEO, galleries, and authentication without writing custom code.
Visual Backend Editor
Manage pages, layouts, partials, and content blocks through an intuitive backend interface without editing files directly on the server.
Flexible Theme System
Build or customize themes using Twig templating and YAML-defined component configurations that cleanly separate presentation from application logic.
Headless Content API
Expose content via REST API endpoints to power headless front-ends alongside traditional server-rendered pages from the same installation.
Why run October CMS on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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