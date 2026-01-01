MySpeed is a lightweight, self-hosted speed test monitoring tool that continuously tracks your internet connection performance. It runs automated speed tests on a schedule you can configure, using Ookla, LibreSpeed, or Cloudflare, then stores the results locally in a SQLite database so you can analyse trends over days, weeks, and months.

Beyond just the raw measurements, MySpeed also provides interactive charts, a data retention policy you can configure, health check notifications via email, Signal, WhatsApp, or Telegram, and optional Prometheus metrics for easy integration into your existing observability stacks. All your data stays on your own server â€” no third-party analytics, no cloud dependency, and no per-test fees.