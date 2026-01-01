Deploy MySpeed in one click installation.
Self-hosted internet speed test tracker that runs automated tests and visualizes your connection history over time.
Choose a VPS plan for MySpeed
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with MySpeed
MySpeed is a lightweight, self-hosted speed test monitoring tool that continuously tracks your internet connection performance. It runs automated speed tests on a schedule you can configure, using Ookla, LibreSpeed, or Cloudflare, then stores the results locally in a SQLite database so you can analyse trends over days, weeks, and months.
Beyond just the raw measurements, MySpeed also provides interactive charts, a data retention policy you can configure, health check notifications via email, Signal, WhatsApp, or Telegram, and optional Prometheus metrics for easy integration into your existing observability stacks. All your data stays on your own server â€” no third-party analytics, no cloud dependency, and no per-test fees.
Key features of MySpeed
Automated speed tests
Schedule recurring tests using cron expressions so your connection quality is monitored continuously without manual intervention.
Multiple test providers
Choose between Ookla, LibreSpeed, and Cloudflare as your speed test backend to get accurate, comparable results from the provider you trust.
Historical charts
Visualize download, upload, and ping trends over configurable time ranges to spot degradation patterns and hold your ISP accountable.
Health notifications
Receive alerts via email, Signal, WhatsApp, or Telegram when your connection drops below defined thresholds.
Prometheus metrics
Export speed test results as Prometheus metrics to integrate with Grafana dashboards alongside your other infrastructure monitoring.
Why run MySpeed on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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