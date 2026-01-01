Deploy Moodle in one click installation.
World's most popular open-source LMS trusted by 489 million users for online courses, assessments, and training.
Choose a VPS plan for Moodle
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Moodle
Moodle is the world's most popular open-source learning management system, trusted by 489 million users across 152,000+ sites in 236 countries. It provides everything educators and training teams need: course creation, quizzes and assessments, peer reviews, discussion forums, grade management, and mobile access â€” all under one self-hosted platform. With WCAG 2.1 AA accessibility compliance and over 2,000 plugins, Moodle adapts to any learning environment from primary and secondary schools to corporate training departments.
Self-hosting Moodle on your VPS eliminates per-user licensing fees and gives you complete ownership of course content and learner data. You can install custom plugins, apply branded themes, and integrate with existing authentication systems without restrictions imposed by hosted LMS providers.
Key features of Moodle
Course Builder
Drag-and-drop course organization with support for videos, SCORM packages, quizzes, assignments, and interactive activities in one unified editor.
Assessment Tools
Kuiz, penilaian rakan sebaya, pemarkahan berasaskan rubrik, dan maklum balas automatik memberikan pengajar cara yang fleksibel untuk menilai dan menjejaki kemajuan pelajar.
Collaboration Features
Discussion forums, chat rooms, wikis, and built-in videoconferencing integration facilitate active learning and group interaction at any scale.
Analytics and Reporting
Customisable reports track course completion, quiz scores, and engagement metrics so instructors can identify struggling learners early.
Plugin Ecosystem
Over 2,000 plugins extend Moodle with gamification, third-party integrations, custom activity types, and specialized assessment formats.
Why run Moodle on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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