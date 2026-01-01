Deploy MetaMCP in one click installation.
Unified MCP aggregator and gateway that lets you manage, compose, and expose all your MCP servers through a single endpoint.
Choose a VPS plan for MetaMCP
Every plan has everything you need and more
All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.
What you can build with MetaMCP
MetaMCP is an open-source MCP (Model Context Protocol) proxy that aggregates multiple MCP servers into a single, unified endpoint. It lets you group servers into namespaces, apply middleware for rate limiting and observability, and expose endpoints with authentication â€” all without modifying your existing MCP clients.
Self-hosting MetaMCP on your own VPS gives you full control over your AI tool infrastructure. Connect any MCP client (Cursor, Claude Desktop, or custom agents) to one managed gateway, keep secrets server-side, and scale your tool ecosystem without reconfiguring every client when servers change.
Key features of MetaMCP
MCP Server Aggregation
Combine any number of STDIO or HTTP MCP servers into a single unified endpoint your clients can connect to.
Namespace Workspaces
Kumpulkan pelayan MCP ke dalam ruang nama terpencil dan tukar keseluruhan set alat untuk titik akhir dengan satu klik.
API Key Auth
Secure endpoints with Bearer token authentication so only authorized clients and agents can access your tools.
Built-in MCP Inspector
Inspect and debug your MetaMCP endpoints in-house with saved server configs to verify everything works correctly.
Middleware Support
Apply pluggable middleware for rate limiting, observability, and security across all aggregated MCP traffic.
SSO and OAuth
Support for OpenID Connect providers enables enterprise single sign-on alongside local Better Auth session management.
Why run MetaMCP on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Recommended server location:
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Launch locally. Grow globally
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.
30-day money-back guarantee
Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.
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