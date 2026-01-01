Maputnik is the standard open-source visual editor for the MapLibre GL style specification, used to design vector tile basemaps for web and mobile applications. Instead of hand-editing JSON, you compose layers, paint properties, expressions, and filters through a live WYSIWYG editor synced with a real MapLibre GL preview.

Self-hosting Maputnik on your own VPS keeps proprietary style files, tile server URLs, and API keys inside your infrastructure rather than depending on the public demo at maplibre.org. The deployment ships as a single static front-end served by the official Maputnik binary, so design work runs entirely on the browser side with no external map service dependencies required.