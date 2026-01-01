Deploy LavinMQ in one click installation.
High-performance AMQP message broker delivering up to one million messages per second with a built-in web management UI.
Choose a VPS plan for LavinMQ
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with LavinMQ
LavinMQ ialah broker mesej ringan, berprestasi tinggi yang dibina berasaskan protokol AMQP 0-9-1. Direka dengan mengambil kira daya pemprosesan, ia mencatatkan penanda aras sehingga satu juta mesej sesaat sambil mengekalkan penggunaan memori dan CPU yang rendah â€” menjadikannya pilihan ideal untuk pasukan yang memerlukan pemesejan yang boleh dipercayai tanpa kos infrastruktur yang tinggi.
Pengehosan sendiri LavinMQ pada VPS anda memberikan anda kawalan penuh ke atas infrastruktur pemesejan anda. Ia menyokong jenis pertukaran langsung, topik, fanout dan lanjutan, bersama dengan pengelompokan, persekutuan, barisan strim, MQTT dan pemantauan Prometheus â€” semua yang diperlukan untuk saluran paip pemesejan gred pengeluaran.
Key features of LavinMQ
High Throughput
Benchmarked at up to one million messages per second, LavinMQ delivers exceptional performance for demanding messaging workloads.
AMQP and MQTT Support
Natively supports AMQP 0-9-1 and MQTT protocols, making it compatible with a wide range of messaging clients and libraries.
Web Management UI
Built-in management interface lets you monitor queues, exchanges, connections, and message rates from any browser.
Advanced Exchange Types
Supports direct, topic, fanout, consistent hash, dead letter, and delayed message exchanges for flexible routing logic.
Clustering and Federation
Scale horizontally with built-in clustering and federation support for distributed, high-availability deployments.
Prometheus Integration
Exposes metrics for Prometheus scraping, enabling seamless integration with Grafana dashboards and alerting pipelines.
Why run LavinMQ on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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