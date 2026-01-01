KitchenOwl is an open-source, self-hosted grocery list, recipe, and meal-planning app for households.

The Flask backend works with a Flutter web and mobile UI to keep shopping lists, pantry inventory, and saved recipes synced in real-time across all household members' devices â€” phones in the store, tablets in the kitchen, laptops anywhere else.

Self-hosting KitchenOwl on your own VPS keeps your shopping habits, recipe collections, and household routines within infrastructure you control, instead of a free-tier SaaS that monetises consumer-purchase data. The single-container deployment comes with SQLite for low-resource use, supports unlimited households and recipes, and integrates with mobile apps on iOS and Android for in-store list editing.