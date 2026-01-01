Deploy KitchenOwl in one click installation.
Self-hosted shared grocery list, recipe manager, and meal planner that keeps the whole household in sync from any device.
Choose a VPS plan for KitchenOwl
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with KitchenOwl
KitchenOwl is an open-source, self-hosted grocery list, recipe, and meal-planning app for households.
The Flask backend works with a Flutter web and mobile UI to keep shopping lists, pantry inventory, and saved recipes synced in real-time across all household members' devices â€” phones in the store, tablets in the kitchen, laptops anywhere else.
Self-hosting KitchenOwl on your own VPS keeps your shopping habits, recipe collections, and household routines within infrastructure you control, instead of a free-tier SaaS that monetises consumer-purchase data. The single-container deployment comes with SQLite for low-resource use, supports unlimited households and recipes, and integrates with mobile apps on iOS and Android for in-store list editing.
Key features of KitchenOwl
Shared shopping lists
Real-time synchronized shopping lists across phones, tablets, and laptops so everyone sees the same list while shopping or planning.
Recipes and meal planning
Save recipes (or import them from URLs), plan meals on a calendar, and auto-generate a shopping list from selected recipes.
Pantry tracking
Track items already on hand so meal planning can subtract them from the generated shopping list and avoid duplicate purchases.
Multiple households
Run separate households on a single instance, each with isolated lists, recipes, and members for shared homes or extended family.
iOS and Android apps
First-party mobile apps connect to your self-hosted instance for fast list updates, offline shopping, and barcode-style item entry.
Smart suggestions
Item suggestions and aisle-aware sorting speed up list creation by learning the items your household tends to buy together.
Why run KitchenOwl on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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