Deploy Judge0 CE in one click installation.
Open-source code execution API that compiles and runs submissions in 60+ programming languages inside an isolated sandbox.
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What you can build with Judge0 CE
Judge0 CE ialah sistem hakim dalam talian sumber terbuka yang mendedahkan API JSON HTTP yang ringkas untuk menyusun dan melaksanakan kod sumber merentasi lebih daripada 60 bahasa pengaturcaraan, termasuk C, C++, Java, Python, JavaScript, Go, Rust, dan Ruby. Setiap penghantaran disusun dan dijalankan di dalam kotak pasir yang terasing sepenuhnya dan terhad sumber menggunakan ruang nama kernel Linux dan cgroups, menghalang proses yang tidak terkawal, kehabisan memori, atau kebocoran sistem fail.
Pengehosan sendiri Judge0 membolehkan anda membina platform penilaian pengekodan, hakim pengaturcaraan kompetitif, atau alat pendidikan tanpa bergantung pada perkhidmatan pelaksanaan pihak ketiga. Anda memiliki API, mengawal had kadar, dan menyimpan semua data penghantaran pada VPS anda sendiri. Edisi CE adalah percuma dan dilesenkan MIT, tanpa yuran setiap pelaksanaan tanpa mengira jumlah.
Key features of Judge0 CE
60+ language support
Execute submissions in C, C++, Java, Python, JavaScript, Go, Rust, Ruby, and dozens more â€” all handled by a single unified API endpoint.
Isolated sandbox execution
Every submission runs in a kernel-level sandbox with strict CPU time, memory, and process limits, preventing interference between concurrent executions.
Simple HTTP JSON API
Create a submission with source code and language ID via a single POST request and poll or wait synchronously for the verdict, output, and runtime stats.
Authentication and authorization
Protect the API with configurable authentication and authorization token headers, allowing controlled access for trusted clients only.
Asynchronous worker pool
A separate worker process drains the execution queue from Redis, so the API server remains responsive under high submission loads.
Built-in rate limiting
Per-client rate limiting boleh dikonfigurasi untuk mengelakkan satu pemanggil daripada membanjiri kumpulan pelaksanaan pada penempatan kongsi.
Why run Judge0 CE on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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