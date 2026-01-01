Up to 68% off for HuggingChat (Chat UI)

Deploy HuggingChat (Chat UI) in one click installation.

Open-source SvelteKit chat interface that powers HuggingChat and connects to any OpenAI-compatible model endpoint.

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Deploy HuggingChat (Chat UI) in one click installation.

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63% off
KVM 1
RM81.99
RM29.99/mo
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Renews at RM 49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
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RM103.99
RM38.99/mo
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2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
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KVM 4
RM173.99
RM54.99/mo
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Renews at RM 118.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
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KVM 8
RM306.99
RM108.99/mo
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Renews at RM 217.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
RM81.99
RM29.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
RM103.99
RM38.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 59.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
68% off
KVM 4
RM173.99
RM54.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 118.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
RM306.99
RM108.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 217.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Pengurus Docker
Quick access to container logs
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AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Pengurus Docker
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with HuggingChat (Chat UI)

HuggingChat (Chat UI) is the open-source codebase behind huggingface.co/chat, built by Hugging Face as a polished, brandable front-end for large language models. Unlike vendor-locked chat apps, it speaks the OpenAI API protocol, so the same deployment can talk to the Hugging Face Inference Providers router, OpenRouter, a local llama.cpp server, Ollama, or any other compatible endpoint just by swapping a URL and key.

Self-hosting it on your own VPS keeps every conversation, MCP tool call, and uploaded file on infrastructure you control, while still giving you access to thousands of open and proprietary models through whichever inference backend you prefer.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of HuggingChat (Chat UI)

OpenAI-compatible router

Point at the Hugging Face router, OpenRouter, llama.cpp, Ollama, or any OpenAI-compatible URL and instantly access their full model catalog.

Smart Omni routing

Built-in LLM router auto-selects the best model per request â€” multimodal, tool-calling, or default â€” without exposing the complexity to end users.

MCP tool calling

Connect Model Context Protocol servers so chats can run web search, code, and custom tools with results streamed back into the conversation.

Multimodal conversations

Send images, attachments, and voice input to vision and Whisper-style models that support multimodal inputs through your chosen provider.

Persistent chat history

Bundled MongoDB stores conversations, settings, and assistants per user so history survives restarts and follows users across devices.

Custom branding

Override the app name, description, and assets to ship a fully branded internal chat product for your team or customers.

Why run HuggingChat (Chat UI) on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

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