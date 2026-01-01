HortusFox is a purpose-built web application for plant enthusiasts who want to manage houseplants and gardens with structure and privacy. It lets you catalog plants with photos, species names, and custom attributes, organize them by location, and set recurring care reminders for watering, fertilizing, and repotting. Weather data integration helps outdoor gardeners align care schedules with environmental conditions, while built-in plant recognition helps identify unknown species.

Self-hosting HortusFox on your VPS ensures years of growth records, care histories, and plant photos remain under your full control â€” no third-party cloud service can discontinue access to your collection data or monetize your gardening habits.