Up to 68% off for Grafana Loki

Deploy Grafana Loki in one click installation.

Horizontally scalable log aggregation system inspired by Prometheus, designed for cost-efficient indexing of labels instead of full text.

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RM29.99/mo
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Deploy Grafana Loki in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Grafana Loki

63% off
KVM 1
RM81.99
RM29.99/mo
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Renews at RM 49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
RM103.99
RM38.99/mo
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Renews at RM 59.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
68% off
KVM 4
RM173.99
RM54.99/mo
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Renews at RM 118.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
RM306.99
RM108.99/mo
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Renews at RM 217.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
RM81.99
RM29.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
RM103.99
RM38.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 59.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
68% off
KVM 4
RM173.99
RM54.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 118.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
RM306.99
RM108.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 217.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Pengurus Docker
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Pengurus Docker
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Grafana Loki

Grafana Loki ialah sistem pengagregatan log sumber terbuka yang dibina oleh Grafana Labs yang mengambil pendekatan Prometheus terhadap log â€” ia mengindeks hanya set kecil label metadata bagi setiap strim dan bukannya kandungan log penuh, yang mengekalkan kos storan dan overhed operasi jauh lebih rendah berbanding pangkalan data log tradisional. Log ditolak masuk oleh ejen seperti Promtail, Grafana Alloy, Fluent Bit, atau Vector dan ditanya dengan LogQL.

Templat ini menggabungkan Loki dengan Grafana yang telah dikonfigurasi sebagai UI dan menyediakan Loki sebagai sumber data lalai, jadi log boleh dicari dalam paparan Explore sebaik sahaja tindanan muncul. Pengehosan sendiri pada VPS mengekalkan log aplikasi sensitif dan audit sepenuhnya dalam infrastruktur anda sendiri, tanpa yuran pengambilan per-GB.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Grafana Loki

Label-based indexing

Loki indexes only a handful of metadata labels per log stream instead of the full payload, cutting storage and memory cost compared to Elasticsearch-style engines.

LogQL query language

Query log dengan sintaks yang diinspirasikan oleh PromQL yang menyokong penapisan, penghuraian, dan pengekstrakan metrik supaya anda boleh graf kadar ralat dan kependaman terus dari baris log.

Bundled Grafana UI

The included Grafana instance comes with Loki preconfigured as a data source, ready for the Explore view, dashboards, and unified alerting on day one.

Multi-agent ingestion

Terima log daripada Promtail, Grafana Alloy, Fluent Bit, Vector, Logstash, dan mana-mana klien yang menggunakan API tolak Loki untuk pengumpulan fleksibel merentasi timbunan anda.

Unified alerting

Define LogQL-based alert rules through Grafana and route notifications to Slack, PagerDuty, email, and webhooks alongside your existing metric alerts.

Filesystem-backed storage

The default single-binary mode persists chunks and the TSDB index to a Docker volume on disk, with no external object store required to get started.

Why run Grafana Loki on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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