Deploy Grafana Loki in one click installation.
Horizontally scalable log aggregation system inspired by Prometheus, designed for cost-efficient indexing of labels instead of full text.
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What you can build with Grafana Loki
Grafana Loki ialah sistem pengagregatan log sumber terbuka yang dibina oleh Grafana Labs yang mengambil pendekatan Prometheus terhadap log â€” ia mengindeks hanya set kecil label metadata bagi setiap strim dan bukannya kandungan log penuh, yang mengekalkan kos storan dan overhed operasi jauh lebih rendah berbanding pangkalan data log tradisional. Log ditolak masuk oleh ejen seperti Promtail, Grafana Alloy, Fluent Bit, atau Vector dan ditanya dengan LogQL.
Templat ini menggabungkan Loki dengan Grafana yang telah dikonfigurasi sebagai UI dan menyediakan Loki sebagai sumber data lalai, jadi log boleh dicari dalam paparan Explore sebaik sahaja tindanan muncul. Pengehosan sendiri pada VPS mengekalkan log aplikasi sensitif dan audit sepenuhnya dalam infrastruktur anda sendiri, tanpa yuran pengambilan per-GB.
Key features of Grafana Loki
Label-based indexing
Loki indexes only a handful of metadata labels per log stream instead of the full payload, cutting storage and memory cost compared to Elasticsearch-style engines.
LogQL query language
Query log dengan sintaks yang diinspirasikan oleh PromQL yang menyokong penapisan, penghuraian, dan pengekstrakan metrik supaya anda boleh graf kadar ralat dan kependaman terus dari baris log.
Bundled Grafana UI
The included Grafana instance comes with Loki preconfigured as a data source, ready for the Explore view, dashboards, and unified alerting on day one.
Multi-agent ingestion
Terima log daripada Promtail, Grafana Alloy, Fluent Bit, Vector, Logstash, dan mana-mana klien yang menggunakan API tolak Loki untuk pengumpulan fleksibel merentasi timbunan anda.
Unified alerting
Define LogQL-based alert rules through Grafana and route notifications to Slack, PagerDuty, email, and webhooks alongside your existing metric alerts.
Filesystem-backed storage
The default single-binary mode persists chunks and the TSDB index to a Docker volume on disk, with no external object store required to get started.
Why run Grafana Loki on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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