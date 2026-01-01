Deploy GitBucket in one click installation.
Open-source self-hosted Git platform with a GitHub-style interface powered by the JVM.
Choose a VPS plan for GitBucket
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with GitBucket
GitBucket ialah platform Git sumber terbuka berasaskan Scala yang menawarkan pengalaman ala GitHub yang biasa pada infrastruktur yang anda kawal. Ia menggabungkan pengehosan repositori, permintaan tarik, isu, wiki, dan model akaun yang mencerminkan konvensyen GitHub, jadi pasukan sedia ada boleh menggunakannya tanpa latihan semula.
Berjalan pada JVM dengan pangkalan data H2 terbenam secara lalai, GitBucket tidak memerlukan perkhidmatan luaran untuk bermula dan boleh ditingkatkan melalui pemalam untuk pengesahan LDAP, integrasi CI, dan pangkalan data luaran. Pengehosan sendiri memastikan kod sumber, token akses, dan sejarah audit kekal dalam VPS anda dan bukannya SaaS pihak ketiga.
Key features of GitBucket
GitHub-style workflow
Repositories, pull requests, issues, and milestones map directly to GitHub conventions so contributors stay productive on day one.
Plugin ecosystem
Official and community plugins extend GitBucket with CI runners, notifications, code search, and authentication providers.
SSH and HTTPS Git access
Developers push and pull through standard Git over HTTPS or SSH on a dedicated port for normal client tooling.
Built-in wiki and issues
Each repository ships with a wiki and full issue tracker, keeping documentation and project work next to the code.
JVM-based portability
The single-WAR Scala application runs anywhere the JVM does, making upgrades and backups predictable on any VPS.
Why run GitBucket on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.