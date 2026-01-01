Deploy GeoServer in one click installation.
Open-source geospatial server that publishes maps and spatial data through OGC standards like WMS, WFS, and WCS.
Choose a VPS plan for GeoServer
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with GeoServer
GeoServer is an open-source Java server that lets you publish, share, and edit geospatial data using open OGC standards. It reads vector and raster sources from PostGIS, Shapefiles, GeoTIFF, and dozens of other formats, then exposes them through Web Map Service, Web Feature Service, Web Coverage Service, and Web Processing Service endpoints that any GIS client or web mapping library can consume.
Self-hosting GeoServer on your own VPS keeps proprietary datasets, layer styles, and access rules inside infrastructure you control, with no per-layer fees and no upload limits. A browser-based admin console lets you add stores, configure layers, and tune caching without touching XML, while the persistent data directory survives container restarts and upgrades.
Key features of GeoServer
OGC standards support
Serves WMS, WMTS, WFS, WCS, WPS, and OGC API endpoints so any standards-compliant GIS or web mapping client can connect without custom adapters.
Many data sources
Reads PostGIS, Oracle Spatial, SQL Server, Shapefile, GeoPackage, GeoTIFF, ECW, MrSID, and other vector and raster formats from a single server.
Custom map styling
Style layers with SLD or CSS rules, preview them live in the admin console, and reuse the same styles across maps and tile caches.
Built-in tile caching
Integrated GeoWebCache pre-renders and serves map tiles, so heavy WMS layers stay fast under load without an extra caching service.
Browser admin console
Configure workspaces, data stores, layers, and access rules from a web UI without editing XML or restarting the server.
Secure layer access
Per-layer and per-service security rules with role-based authentication keep sensitive datasets restricted to the right users and clients.
Why run GeoServer on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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