Up to 68% off for FitTrackee

Deploy FitTrackee in one click installation.

Self-hosted outdoor activity tracker for GPX uploads, route maps, and workout statistics across running, cycling, and hiking.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
RM29.99/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy FitTrackee in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for FitTrackee

63% off
KVM 1
RM81.99
RM29.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
RM103.99
RM38.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 59.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
68% off
KVM 4
RM173.99
RM54.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 118.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
RM306.99
RM108.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 217.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
RM81.99
RM29.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
RM103.99
RM38.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 59.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
68% off
KVM 4
RM173.99
RM54.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 118.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
RM306.99
RM108.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 217.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Pengurus Docker
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Pengurus Docker
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with FitTrackee

FitTrackee is a self-hosted outdoor activity tracker built for runners, cyclists, hikers, and anyone who records GPX traces on a sports watch, phone, or GPS device. Upload activity files, visualize routes on interactive maps, and review distance, elevation, speed, and duration statistics â€” all on infrastructure you own, with no third-party fitness platform collecting your movement data.

Running FitTrackee on a VPS keeps your training history, location traces, and personal records private and portable. Multi-user support, a documented REST API, optional weather data per workout, and ActivityPub-based federation make it a practical alternative to Strava or Garmin Connect for individuals, small clubs, and privacy-conscious athletes.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of FitTrackee

GPX file uploads

Import GPX traces from sports watches, phones, and GPS devices to build a private archive of every outdoor activity.

Interactive route maps

Visualize each workout on OpenStreetMap-based maps with full track replay, zoom, and per-segment detail views.

Activity statistics

Track distance, duration, elevation gain, average speed, and pace across all recorded workouts and time periods.

Multi-sport support

Log running, cycling, hiking, skiing, and other outdoor sports in a single timeline with per-sport summaries.

REST API and federation

A documented REST API and optional ActivityPub federation let you script integrations and share activities across the fediverse.

Multi-user privacy controls

Host accounts for family, friends, or club members with per-activity visibility settings and admin-managed registration.

Why run FitTrackee on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Recommended server location:

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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