Deploy Drupal in one click installation.
Enterprise-grade open-source CMS powering millions of websites worldwide, from personal blogs to large-scale government portals.
Choose a VPS plan for Drupal
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Drupal
Drupal ialah sistem pengurusan kandungan gred perusahaan yang matang, dipercayai oleh kerajaan, universiti, syarikat media dan organisasi Fortune 500 di seluruh dunia. Seni bina modularnya dan ekosistem luas lebih 50,000 modul yang disumbangkan membolehkan pasukan membina apa sahaja daripada tapak editorial ringkas kepada platform digital berbilang tapak yang kompleks tanpa menyentuh sebaris kod tersuai.
Keupayaan CMS tanpa kepala Drupal, lapisan API yang teguh, dan sistem kebenaran berbutir menjadikannya sangat sesuai untuk organisasi yang perlu mengurus kandungan merentasi pelbagai saluran â€” web, mudah alih, dan seterusnya â€” sambil mengekalkan aliran kerja editorial yang ketat dan keperluan pematuhan. Pelaksanaan ini menggandingkan Drupal dengan bahagian belakang PostgreSQL untuk kebolehpercayaan dan prestasi gred pengeluaran.
Key features of Drupal
Flexible content modeling
Define custom content types and fields to match your editorial workflow exactly, without being constrained by a fixed data structure.
Headless CMS and REST API
Expose content through a RESTful or JSON:API interface so front-end teams can build custom experiences in any framework.
Granular roles and permissions
Control exactly what each user role can create, edit, publish, or delete across the entire site hierarchy.
Multilingual support
Built-in translation and language management lets you publish content in dozens of languages from a single installation.
Vast module ecosystem
Lebih 50,000 modul sumbangan meluaskan Drupal dengan e-dagang, SEO, pengurusan media, dan integrasi perkhidmatan pihak ketiga.
Why run Drupal on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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