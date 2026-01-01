Deploy DreamFactory in one click installation.
Open-source REST and GraphQL API platform that auto-generates secure database APIs in minutes without coding.
Choose a VPS plan for DreamFactory
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with DreamFactory
DreamFactory adalah platform penjanaan API sumber terbuka yang serta-merta mencipta API REST dan GraphQL yang didokumenkan sepenuhnya, dilindungi peranan untuk mana-mana pangkalan data â€” MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, SQL Server, dan banyak lagi â€” tanpa menulis satu baris kod pun. Sambungkan pangkalan data anda, dan DreamFactory menjana API CRUD yang lengkap dengan pengesahan, pengehadan kadar, dan kawalan akses peringkat medan yang terbina di dalamnya.
Pengehosan sendiri DreamFactory pada VPS anda memberikan anda pemilikan penuh data dan lapisan API anda, tanpa harga setiap panggilan atau penguncian vendor. Penempatan ini termasuk MySQL untuk pangkalan data sistem dan Redis untuk caching berprestasi tinggi, memberikan anda platform API sedia pengeluaran secara langsung.
Key features of DreamFactory
Auto-generated APIs
Connect any SQL or NoSQL database and instantly receive a complete REST and GraphQL API with full CRUD support â€” no manual endpoint coding required.
Role-based access control
Define granular permissions per user or role, restricting access down to individual tables and fields to keep data secure.
Multi-database support
Generate APIs from MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, Redis, SQL Server, Oracle, and dozens of other data sources from a single platform.
API key management
Issue and revoke API keys per application or consumer, with optional rate limiting to prevent abuse and control usage.
Live API docs
Every generated API ships with interactive Swagger documentation so developers can explore and test endpoints immediately.
Why run DreamFactory on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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