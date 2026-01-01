Deploy Dragonfly in one click installation.
High-performance, Redis-compatible in-memory data store engineered for modern hardware to deliver up to 25Ã— more throughput than Redis.
Choose a VPS plan for Dragonfly
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Dragonfly
Dragonfly is a modern in-memory data store that is fully compatible with the Redis and Memcached APIs, meaning any existing application that uses Redis can switch to Dragonfly by changing only the connection string. Built from the ground up for multi-core CPUs using a shared-nothing thread-per-core architecture, Dragonfly delivers up to 25Ã— more throughput than Redis on the same hardware while using significantly less memory for the same dataset.
Self-hosting Dragonfly gives your applications a high-performance cache and data structure store without per-operation costs or connection limits. The built-in HTTP admin console provides server metrics and diagnostics accessible from any browser, alongside full compatibility with the Redis CLI and every Redis client library.
Key features of Dragonfly
Redis API Compatible
Drop in as a Redis replacement â€” any app using a Redis client library works with Dragonfly by changing the connection string alone.
25Ã— Redis Throughput
Multi-threaded shared-nothing architecture saturates all CPU cores, delivering up to 25Ã— more operations per second than single-threaded Redis on the same hardware.
Lower Memory Usage
Novel data structure implementations reduce memory consumption by up to 30% compared to Redis for the same dataset, letting you store more data on a smaller VPS.
Built-in Admin Console
HTTP admin interface pada port yang sama menyediakan statistik pelayan, penggunaan memori, dan diagnostik yang boleh diakses terus dari pelayar.
Memcached Compatible
Accepts Memcached text protocol commands in addition to Redis commands, making it a drop-in replacement for both caching systems simultaneously.
Why run Dragonfly on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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